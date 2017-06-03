White Sox broadcaster Harrelson to retire after next season

Harrelson also served as White Sox general manager during the 1986 season, a stint most memorable for his firing of manager Tony La Russa.

Over the years Harrelson became known for his signature home run call, “you can put it on the board!“.

“Hawk has left a lasting imprint on the game of baseball across what will be an incredible career in the game”, White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

“Living in the Eastern zone and working in the Central zone, after the games are getting longer, that makes my trip with my temper – semi-truck drivers and my temper don’t mix”, Harrelson said Wednesday. Harrelson’s rant got the attention of then-baseball Commissioner Bud Selig and Reinsdorf, who both talked to the broadcaster about the outburst.

The 75-year old veteran broadcaster noted he wants to spend more time with his family, notably his three grandchildren.

“Semi-truck drivers and my temper don’t mix”, he said. And I’ve literally chased some of those guys before. Benetti joined the the broadcast team last season.

Fans who’ve enjoyed the calls of the White Sox charismatic play-by-play announcer over the past three decades will hear his final call from the booth coming up in 2018.

“I am excited to see this team grow, I really am”, he said.

Harrelson played nine seasons in the majors, hitting.239 with 131 homers and 421 RBIs for the Kansas City Athletics, Washington Senators, Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Indians. Benetti has done the majority of broadcasts at home this season and his fresh take on the team will be refreshing for viewers.

This has been the greatest ride of my life, and it has been a lot of fun with these fans. I’ll remember it forever.