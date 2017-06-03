Who Was Noriega? From CIA Puppet To Drug Trafficking Dictator

Manuel Noriega, the former military dictator of Panama, has died at the age of 83, according to multiple news sources.

Noriega holed up in the Vatican embassy, where USA troops famously blasted him with Van Halen and other high-octane rock and rap selections (a form of siege that apparently ran afoul of no Geneva Convention rules regarding torture).

After his downfall, Noriega served a 17-year drug sentence in the United States, then was sent to face charges in France.

The lawyer for the family of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega says the family held a private memorial ceremony for the ex-leader Tuesday, but the remains were not cremated as a family friend reported.

After his capture, Noriega tried to turn the tables on the United States, saying it had worked hand in glove with him.

That was until news broke of the 83-year-old’s death Monday in Panama City. In 2015, he asked the country for forgiveness for his notorious rule.

Following years of ill-health that included respiratory problems, prostate cancer and depression, Noriega’s family pleaded with the authorities to let him serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest. His death was the result of complications from an operation to remove a tumor. Noriega also worked as a paid Central Intelligence Agency asset through the 1970s, and was involved in assisting the U.S.in backing the Salvadoran government against the leftist Salvadoran insurgency.

-Aug. 12, 1983: Noriega assumes command of National Guard, which he will convert to Panama’s Defense Forces.

Noriega rose swiftly in the armed forces, becoming a key ally of General Omar Torrijos during a military coup in 1968.

February 1988: Noriega charged in Miami and Tampa with ties to drug trafficking and money laundering.

Using that information, Noriega manipulated both his Panamanian and American bosses to further his own interests.

He added that no autopsy had been performed because Noriega “died in the hospital”. By then, he had already started to help Colombian drug lords such as Pablo Escobar smuggle cocaine into the United States and launder bales of drug cash through Panama’s banks, receiving millions of dollars in kickbacks.

Noriega, who ruled Panama from 1983 to 1989, was a long-time collaborator of the Central Intelligence Agency and a useful USA ally in a region that was prone to leftist insurgencies.

But the United States at first refrained from taking action, partly because Panama was seen as a buffer against leftist insurgencies in Central America during the Cold War.

It is hard to imagine a similar course for Panama had Noriega remained in power. But once democracy was restored, the United States recommitted to turning the canal over to Panama and returning full sovereignty over the Canal Zone by 2000.

As Noriega dabbled in geopolitical intrigue, lending covert support to Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi, his criminal activities also mushroomed. Noriega fought extradition in the USA court system but eventually the courts ruled in favor of extraditing him to France.

He grew more belligerent, however, and by 1989 USA patience had run out. He was whisked to Florida where he was convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering. The U.S. Congress imposed economic sanctions to increase the pressure. “You may think what you like of Noriega, but we can’t say he was anything but respectful toward his neighbours”.

Noriega ruled with an iron fist, ordering the deaths of those who opposed him and maintaining a murky, close and conflictive relationship with the United States. Whether that was a response of principle, or whether the convenience of having Noriega as a friend had outlived its usefulness – or perhaps both – will always be part of a complicated legacy between the USA and its Central American neighbor.

In the 1990 book In the Time of the Tyrants, a chronicle of the Noriega years, the journalists Richard M. Koster and Guillermo Sánchez Borbón gave a startling example of Noriega’s double-dealing.

Noriega was toppled in a December 1989 by U.S. soldiers in the largest USA military operation since the Vietnam war. His sentence ended on September 9, 2007.