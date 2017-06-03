Who Will Be Best To Negotiate Brexit: May Or Corbyn?

He told LBC: “I am more for Corbyn than for May for exactly the opposite of what Quentin says”.

That said, the number of people looking to make a quick buck from the Election doesn’t compare with the EU Referendum, in the same period Oddschecker saw nearly twice as many visiting the politics odds grids to check the Remain or Leave odds, compared to this year’s election.

The findings echo other recent polls which show May’s once commanding lead of more than 20 points when she called the campaign being whittled away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she hoped.

But much hangs on turnout, with the estimated Tory majority falling to 40 seats if all of those who voted in the 2016 European Union referendum cast their ballots, and rising to 78 if only those who voted in 2015 take part.

While sterling has weakened against the dollar as the election race tightens, it still remains about 3 U.S. cents above where it was trading at the start of the campaign on April 18. The pair will meet later on for a BBC Question Time special where they will be grilled – separately – by voters.

Craig Mackinlay, 50, who is standing for re-election as the member of parliament for South Thanet in southeastern England, was charged with making false claims about his spending, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

“I think he comes up with good plans”, said 22-year-old unemployed Christopher McDonagh, near to where Corbyn was speaking on Thursday (1 June) at a leisure centre on a campaign stop before next week’s election.

The narrowing lead the Conservatives have in the polls is in contrast to April, when a confident Ms.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s prospects are rising ahead of upcoming elections in the United Kingdom, as his insurgent campaign rides a wave of progressive populism similar to the one created by Senator Bernie Sanders in the United States previous year.

The Ipsos MORI poll found Ms May’s personal ratings had fallen, although she still held a 15-point lead over Mr Corbyn over who would make the better prime minister.

She added: “My party is the only party that is going to respect the will of the British people, get on with the job and deliver a successful Brexit“.

The Labour leader insisted he would not strike a deal with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and was working for a majority Labour government. She was predicted a whopping majority – after all, why would she trigger a vote if she wasn’t sure of victory? Instead, the party is now warning of a “coalition of chaos” involving the Labour, the Greens, the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish National Party, after a separate analysis by YouGov earlier this week raised the possibility of a hung Parliament. “That issue is not in doubt”, he said.

Several questions were asked about the PM’s social care reforms, which forced her into a rare u-turn on a manifesto pledge before polling day.

But Chancellor Philip Hammond warned that Labour would destroy jobs by raising taxes and increasing borrowing.

May praised her performance when she stood in for the prime minister at a televised election debate on Wednesday against all the leaders of Britain’s other main parties, after May herself declined to attend. Just imagine you were running for Prime Minister and those pics came out…