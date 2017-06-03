Why can’t the Afghan government protect Kabul?

A wounded Afghan man receives assistance at the site of the attack in Kabul.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokespeople reportedly said a water tanker laden with explosives was detonated during the morning rush hour on a busy street in Kabul right outside the fortified Green Zone, an area walled off where North Atlantic Treaty Organisation forces and a number of embassies are situated.

Rescue workers were digging bodies from the site hours after the explosion, many of them disfigured and charred, as anguished residents searched for missing relatives.

“I have searched in three hospitals and haven’t found them”.

Angry citizens demanded answers from the government over the perceived intelligence failure leading to the attack, which underscores spiralling insecurity in the country.

An Afghan health official says the rush-hour suicide vehicle bombing in Kabul has killed at least nine people and wounded as many as 90.

There were 11 US citizens – all contract personnel – injured in the blast and one Afghan local guard was reported missing, Fox news reported a senior USA official as saying.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack, which came just days into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

There has been no claim of responsibility but Afghanistan’s National Directorate for Security blamed the Haqqani network, a Taliban affiliate directly integrated into the militant movement, and said it had been helped by Pakistan’s intelligence service.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which saw a waste water truck crammed with explosives detonated in one of the busiest streets in the city.

The Indian envoy in Kabul, Manpreet Vohra, said the bomb went off around 100 metres from the embassy. The victims appeared mainly to have been Afghan civilians.

Neighboring Pakistan also denounced the terrorist attack, saying it has caused damage to the residence of Pakistani diplomats and staff and inflicted minor injuries to some.

At least 80 people were killed and more than 300 others wounded – majority civilians – following a massive truck bombing in the heart of Kabul on Wednesday morning. The explosion occurred near the German embassy at one of the entrances to Kabul’s unofficial Green Zone. Pictures showed the embassy building with its windows ripped out.

The White House issued a scathing statement condemning the “atrocious” attack.

“We intend to undertake concerted efforts to mobilise worldwide community, particularly the United Nations, to take up the issue” of violence in Kashmir, he said.

Germany was forced to postpone a scheduled deportation flight of rejected Afghan asylum-seekers in the wake of the attack.

“Attacks such as these only serve to strengthen our commitment to our Afghan partners as they seek a peaceful, stable future for their country”, he said in a statement.