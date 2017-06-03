Why the Warriors will win the NBA Finals

Cavs vs. Warriors, Act III, is set to begin. If they aren’t, once again I ask, what is the reason to watch?

Add to that mix veterans like Deron Williams, Channing Frye, Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith and the Cavs are one of the few teams in the league that have the firepower to stay with the Warriors. Though LeBron was named the finals MVP, it was Kyrie who drove the dagger into the hearts of Dubs fans everywhere. “Going to do everything in my power to attack every game with that perspective”. They can shoot. They can get hot and blow out any team. Even the team that eventually loses.

Not since the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s has the NBA seen a rivalry so intense, this one involving seven of the past eight NBA Most Valuable Player award winners in James with four, Curry with two and Durant with one. James is playing some of the best basketball of his career RIGHT NOW. For Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, it was a Bulls-Magic playoff series in 1995, when one of his boyhood heroes (Horace Grant) eliminated another (Michael Jordan). But it is just as hard to count LeBron out of any series he plays in, especially with the way Kyrie has played in the past two games. That gives Tyronn Lue and the Cavaliers a couple days to come up with answers.

“I’m not in the “prove people wrong, silence critics” department no more”, James said. “You guys want to have the conversations about who’s the greatest of all time, things of that nature, it doesn’t matter to me“. The Heat were a good team too, though. I was happy for him when he won a championship in Cleveland.

Steph Curry makes a deadly crossover.

In fact, this series could be the best ever. Green wanted the matchup with the Cavaliers after Golden State fell short a year ago despite his brilliant Game 7, and now here it comes. Golden State now has Kevin Durant.

“We know some of their tendencies and just have a better familiarity with how we’re going to be successful against them”.

“Golden State has more margin of error so they can have guys maybe not shooting the ball particularly well because Curry and Durant are on such a roll that it may not matter”, former National Basketball Association coach Van Gundy said on a conference call. I think Draymond is a very intelligent player, but I also think for him, he wants to keep his emotions in check. I’ve got to play it by ear – if I’m feeling good I should coach and if I’m not feeling up to it, then I shouldn’t.

“Not if we’re in the finals, nah, not at all”, Curry told Aldridge.

The victor will deserve lots of credit, but more people will probably talk about the loser. If the Warriors get behind early and the crowd is silenced a bit, how do they respond? Both these teams come in with high-powered offenses. I am not excited for the hot takes.