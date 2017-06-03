Why Trump is attacking Germany over trade

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May (R) attend a ceremony at the new North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters before the start of a summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.

“She added: “We have to fight for our destiny”, saying that both Germany and Europe would aim to keep on good terms with both Britain and the United States”.

“Just returned from Europe”.

Donald Trump’s fractious first meeting with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has left European allies wondering where the military alliance goes next, according to diplomats in Brussels who held a post-mortem on the USA president’s visit this week.

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said she was “absolutely certain” that the United States, like all other treaty members, would honour Article 5 which holds that an attack against one ally is an attack against all.

“[Trump] said they’re very bad on trade, but he doesn’t have a problem with Germany”, White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said last week.

“The short-sighted policies of the American government stand against the interests of the European Union“, he warned, judging that “the West has become smaller, at least it has become weaker”.

“Whether it’s a new approach to Iran, a new approach to ISIS, he’s giving them little incentive to cooperate”.

Merkel said Germany and China had similar goals when it came to promoting electric vehicles, but said she wanted to make sure there were good conditions for German automakers in China, saying she was optimistic for a positive solution.

In January, Trump told a German newspaper that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made a “catastrophic mistake in her “open doors” policy towards refugees”.

Trump says he’s upset because of the large trade gap the United States has with Germany, as well as how much Germany spends on its military. We are far from abandoning our European friends.

Trump had said that he wants other nations to step up and do more on global challenges, including North Korea’s aggressive pursuit of a nuclear weapon, which the administration wants to build an Iran-style coalition to counter. Those comments, which sent shock waves through Washington, vented Europe’s frustration with Trump on climate policy in particular. This effect has continued in this manner despite the way the gradual estrangement of the US from Europe in the absence of the existential Soviet threat and Germany’s increasing power capabilities in the wake of its reunification might ease the way for Germany to play hegemonic roles in the middle of Europe and increasingly adopt realpolitik attitudes in its “normalization” process. It will also set up a new intelligence unit to track foreign fighters and create a new post of counter-terrorism coordinator. While the the U.S. carries the lion’s share of the military load around the world, Europe has been increasingly important. “We Europeans must fight for more climate protection, fewer weapons and against religious (fanaticism), otherwise the Middle East and Africa will be further destabilized”.

The White House also insisted that Merkel’s view of a more strategically independent Europe was not incompatible with Trump’s demand for more European defence spending.