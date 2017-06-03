Wisconsin mill that exploded had been reprimanded on safety

Investigators still do not know what caused the explosion. She declined to release further details.

And while their top priority was finding out about the workers hurt in the blast, some also wondered what the explosion could mean for Cambria if the village loses one of its economic anchors. The records say filters in the plant lacked an explosion protective system. The explosion was reported at an ethanol plant in Cambria.

Emails sent to several Didion officials Thursday and a voicemail left for Vice President of Sales Jeff Dillon weren’t immediately returned.

So Ramirez, a waitress at Two White Doves Family Restaurant, on the single block downtown that contains Cambria’s library, village offices, bank and both of its bars, spent much of Thursday on her phone.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the blast at the plant, which was cited in January 2011 for exposing its workers to dust explosion hazards, according to records from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Almost a dozen other employees were taken to area hospitals. Cambria Village President said in a CBS News article that the fire was brought under control early Thursday, but the blast destroyed the structure.

In July 2006, the Cambria Village Board objected, in a letter to the county, to Didion’s request for rezoning and a conditional use permit to build a 40-million-gallon ethanol operation in the town of Courtland, just across Cabbage Road from the milling plant, which is located in the village limits. The Associated Press is reporting that OSHA cited the plant six years ago, because workers were exposed to explosion and fire hazards.

Commencement will go on as scheduled at the nearby Cambria-Friesland High School at 7 p.m. Friday after emergency crews declared the area sufficiently stable. The agency has six months to complete the investigation. “Didion Milling has been in the Cambria community for over 30 years, and it has been a really good source for family corn farmers”, he says.

Its corn products are used in brewing beer and making crisps, breakfast cereals, bathroom mouldings and steel as well as ethanol.