British Prime Minister Theresa May’s gamble on a snap election was under question yesterday after the latest opinion polls showed her Conservative Party’s lead was dwindling further just a week before voting begins.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn can get everything he wants at Brexit talks by “turning up” and being “fleet of foot”, the first minister has said. “We all got it wrong in 2015 and we are all trying different methods to get it right this year”, said Anthony Wells, a research director at YouGov.

Despite having repeatedly said that she meant to follow the UK’s Fixed Term Parliament that would have seen the next general election held in 2020, May had called a snap poll in order to win a strong mandate for negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU).

“And what we know in this election is that the only other person that can be prime minister in seven days’ time is simply not up to the job”.

The Conservatives have failed to give our regions, industries, businesses and workers the support they need, leaving Britain with deep-rooted economic problems which are holding Britain back, says Labour.

With a week to go before the national election, the poll showed the Conservatives’ share of the vote had fallen by four percentage points since last week to 44 per cent, while Labour’s had increased by three points to 36 per cent.

He said the Tories are “weak and wobbly” and can not be believed after the PM’s U-turn on her controversial social care reforms and her failure to set out how many pensioners stand to lose their winter fuel payments – policies that have been widely credited as a factor in the narrowing of the polls.

Given the fact that this demographic – and their turnout rate – were absolutely pivotal in the Brexit vote, it’s clear that the Labour strategy for the general election is aimed at rallying and encouraging the younger voters to make their voices heard. “Theresa May’s approach risks a jobs meltdown across Britain”. But she said the social care policy-dubbed the “dementia tax” in the media-had also caused her alarm, before May confirmed costs would be capped.

“Set free from the shackles of European Union control, we will be a great, global trading nation once again bringing new jobs and new opportunities for ordinary working families here at home”, said May, who backed the “Remain” campaign for last year’s referendum on European Union membership.

“The relentlessly upbeat assessment of Brexit in her speech today is a U-turn of epic proportions”.

Mrs May said home secretary Amber Rudd had done “an excellent job” standing in for her at Wednesday’s BBC leaders’ debate – but refused to say whether she had watched it. And every vote will be a step towards that brighter future that we can build beyond Brexit together.