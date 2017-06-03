Woakes out of Champions Trophy

That record-breaking feat got England up and running in their own tournament with eight wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Morgan agreed: “W hen the guys bat like that, it’s a lot easier than used to be, having Joe Root in the side and an in-form Alex Hales”. India has won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and was the joint-winner along with Sri Lanka in 2002. “If we rushed him, he might have played the last game of the [South Africa] one-day series but we didn’t want to rush him”. Side strains are a big confidence thing, aren’t they? Both shared a brilliant partnership worth 166 runs that included the first century of the Tournament which went to Tamim Iqbal who scored his Century off 124 balls.

With his top-of-the-order aggression and rapid strike rate, Jason Roy has been an emblem of England’s new-found positivity in one-day cricket over the past two years.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said his team had failed to score enough runs in favourable conditions.

That is exactly what happened after the home team lost out-of-form opener Roy in the third over.

“I think we were 20 to 30 runs short, especially on that sort of wicket”.

Hales and Root combined for 159, and if Bangladesh thought it had finally made the breakthrough it was brought back to earth by Morgan, who settled in very quickly.

“It is a worry when he (Woakes) goes off the field and can’t come back on and bowl”, Morgan told a news conference.

Root, whose right calf began cramping midway through his innings, finished the match with a pair of boundaries – Nos. Roots unbeaten effort was also his highest ODI score.

Captain Eoin Morgan had understandably mixed feelings as he reflected on an eight-wicket success against Bangladesh but pondered the probability that scans on Woakes’ side strain will at least limit his participation over the next two-and-a-half weeks.

None of the Bangladesh bowler could create much problem for the hosts as they chased down the target easily. Players are professionals, so they tend to mould into that situation rather than thinking too much about who we are playing.

Victory came at a price, though, for the bookies’ title favourite.

Pakistan, who upset the odds to draw a Test series in England previous year, have already been in Birmingham for two weeks in preparation for their bid to win the Champions Trophy, a tournament featuring the world s top eight one-day global teams.