Woakes ruled out of Champions Trophy with side strain

Chasing the total, England didn’t start well losing Jason Roy early. Injury to Woakes and that slight sense of toothlessness in the middle overs suggest the bowling might require a tweak or two ahead of a more testing meeting with the power-hitters of New Zealand in Cardiff. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be wondering what hit them when they were dismissed for a paltry 84 while chasing 324 runs against India. They just kept on trying to bowl defensive rather than attacking. He did not want a repeat of that hammering against India.

The day started well for Bangladesh. “They appear to be peaking perfectly for this tournament”.

Credit goes to the English batsmen, especially, Joe Root scoring his tenth ton keeping the Bangladesh bowlers helpless. “Whenever I got the bad ball I made sure it went for a four or six”.

Tamim’s century in Champions Trophy was the second from a Bangladesh batsman. His innings was a lesson in the art of playing with a straight bat on a pacy track. Liam Plunkett finished the match with figures of 4-59 and Stokes and Jake Ball each claimed a wicket apiece. Ball struggled, conceding 82 from his 10 overs, though he was unlucky when Moeen Ali dropped Soumya Sarkar on 11. It was a mature, calculated innings, befitting of his seniority in the side.

There was no comfort for Roy on his Surrey home ground when he saw an attempted scoop off Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza brilliantly caught by a leaping Mustafizur Rahman at short fine leg.

England began gingerly in reply, Hales swiping Shakib Al Hasan’s left arm spin just over cover before Roy paddled a awful sweep to short fine leg. Roy’s last five scores in all cricket have been a rapid-fire 1, 1, 8, 4 and 1.

England are well aware of the quality of Tamim Iqbal and Bangladesh opener laid down a platform that his teammates really should have built on, stroking his way to an unhurried 128 in 142 balls and leaving them 261-3 in the 45th when Plunkett found his top edge.

He also acknowledged the quality of their new ball bowlers, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Bangladesh knocked England out of the 2015 World Cup with a 15-run win at Adelaide and both sides featured several survivors from that match.

“The calf is alright, it looks like it might just be a bit of cramp, I must not have eaten well enough in the morning”.

“Why not? We’ve got really good players, unbelievable talent and some experience as well”, he said.

Pre-match, Morgan said Roy would retain his place for the entire tournament, regardless of form.

At the end of the day, Bangladesh do have positives to take from this match. It’s not the first time that something like that has happened in a dead rubber when concentration levels and motivation are not at their optimum.

As England were cantering to a win in what many thought would be a close game, questions began swirling around about whether Bangladesh had made the correct decision by including just four genuine bowlers in their squad for the Champions Trophy opener at The Oval yesterday. His century at Kennington Oval against England could do no good.