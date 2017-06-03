“Wonder Woman” and “Captain Underpants” among this week’s new releases

“So many animated features these days are getting more and more towards naturalism to the point where they could nearly be live-action, so it was great to run away from that and go back to places that I grew up with”. One day, Captain’s pint-size viewers will undoubtedly move on to Marvel’s spandex universe; until then, they’ve got this sweet, silly starter kit.

“I heard Julia Roberts once say she was waiting for her kids to grow up so they can watch one of her movies”.

Let us know what you thought of the film in the comments! This movie is fun.

Clever, sweet, smart and sassy, the animated “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” is stuffed with many weird and amusing elements, but primarily it exists as a celebration of the bond between best bud fourth-graders George (Kevin Hart) and Harold (Thomas Middleditch). Captain Underpants may not be the strangest premise for one of DWA’s animated movies-that would probably be The Boss Baby-but Stoller uses it to get some bona-fide belly laughs, especially if you’re able to turn off your brain for 90 minutes and tap into what makes most kids laugh.

That’s it! That’s all the movie needs! It acknowledges that most superheroes wear their underpants outside of their uniforms and how the school principal can be scary in their eyes.

Hollywood has been courting the 51-year-old Pilkey ever since Captain Underpants made his smash literary debut in 1997. The CGI animation is solid, nicely converting Dav Pilkey’s drawings into 3-D, but it’s not going to impress the way many of DreamWorks Animation’s bigger-budget movies do.

Laughter here means potty humor, a whoopee cushion symphony, countless fart jokes and a self-referential narration. The movie is an unstoppable barrage of meta humor, cartoony insanity, and outright jokes. It doesn’t exactly break any new ground in storytelling, but it’s a visually interesting and well-meaning film crafted with care. It’s a kids’ movie that won’t make grownups want to manually remove their own toenails! Meanwhile, director David Soren keeps up a breakneck pace that only occasionally tips over into the frenetic. This animated feature by DreamWorks stars the one and only Kevin Hart as George. The switching between visual styles isn’t something the film does often enough, but it offers the movie a playfulness that suits it.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is in theaters now. It’s about a guy who runs around in his underpants and a cape, and it features a cereal box prize hypno-ring that really works. (Nick Kroll), highlights the film’s gleefully puerile sense of humor, but it’s executed with such wit, verve, and even inventiveness that it manages to give childish vulgarity a good name.

Summer movies are supposed to be fun little treats, right?

The Captain Underpants books have sold over 50 million copies in the USA alone, but in the unlikely event that it has all passed you by, here’s a brief synopsis. Maybe you will be, too.

Translating “Captain Underpants” from the page to the screen wasn’t as straightforward as it might seem, however. Maybe don’t dress up as the title character when you go to a showing.