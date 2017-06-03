‘Wonder Woman’ grosses P48.39M on PH opening day

Not only is she bringing the iconic Wonder Woman character to the big screen for the first time, she’s the first woman to helm a major superhero film and one of very few in Hollywood history entrusted with a big-budget action feature. Much like the praise offered by co-star Robin Wright, who called attention to the movie’s intention to promote, “equality and justice“, Jenkins and Gadot definitely seeming to be lapping up plenty of praise for their critically heralded and female-centric franchise film. “This time around, we did a lot of adjustments because I had to wear it for six months, six days a week, every week, so I had to feel really comfortable in it and be able to perform and move and fight”.

For the most part, women have played only secondary characters or love interests during the recent superhero boom and DC/ Warner Bros. were really taking a risk in breaking the mold. And now comes Wonder Woman like a beacon of light in the dark, one that saved the previous DC debacle with Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill in Dawn of Justice.

The new film is directed by Patty Jenkins, known for her work on the Oscar-winning Monster, and stars Fast and the Furious actor Gal Gadot in the title role.

And the movie is coming out at the ideal time as its only competition this weekend is fellow new release “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie“, which is catering to the kids audience, alongside holdovers like “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and “Baywatch”, which didn’t impress anyone when they opened to low numbers over Memorial Day weekend. After all, bisexuality is totally a thing, and many comic creators have identified Wonder Woman as being bisexual rather than gay or straight. That risk has paid off as they’ve delivered an action-packed and yet charming origin story with all the right elements. Alongside the interactive coding project is an advance screening of Wonder Woman, where 100 teen girls from the Los Angeles area can see the movie before giving the programming experience a go. “I just want to make great movies”. In lieu of being dark, the movie is actually amusing in parts.

Next, I’d like to talk about the performance of Gal Gadot. She is captivating and handsome and completely owns every inch of this movie. But she also is the least likely to do it, I think, because she will always try anything else before she will resort to killing anyone. That said, I hope people head out to the theaters this weekend and give this movie a chance-it could only benefit the future of cinema.