‘Wonder Woman’ Might Be Banned in Lebanon Because Gal Gadot Is Israeli

In a world of only women, there are no phallic structures.

The movie, which opens June 2, now has an impressive 96% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Producer Charles Roven said that although he would not rule out post-credit scenes – Suicide Squad briefly saw Bruce Wayne talking to Amanda Waller – he did not want to feel “forced to do something” because they hadn’t in the past.

It also helps that Wonder Woman isn’t anxious about placing references to the existing DC cinematic universe, save for a nod to Bruce Wayne in a scene set in the present day. Here’s hoping they look to the film’s first three-quarters and the frontline action sequence if worldwide moviegoers embrace the film like it deserves.

There have been some odd elements and storylines in the Wonder Woman comics over the years.

Metro US note that “it’s a little long”, while Variety expand on the issue in a little more detail, saying: “Approaching 2½ hours in length, Wonder Woman does fall victim to a fair bit of blockbuster bloat”.

Meanwhile, the “Justice League” film coming this November will feature the present-day Wonder Woman, alongside Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and many more. Despite that, marketing for Wonder Woman has already gotten underway in the country, with at least one theater in Beirut scheduling an advance screening for Wednesday.

On her Facebook page, Gadot had praised Israel’s military during the 2014 Gaza-Israel war, sending prayers to soldiers “who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas“. “Wonder Woman symbolizes the magnificence of a woman and how incredible women are”. Jenkins wanted to bring her to the big screen for more than a decade, but studios doubted the appeal of the lasso-wielding superheroine. “It’s great that after 75 or so years, she finally gets her own movie”.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Diana’s mother, Amazon queen Hippolyta, also didn’t grow up with Wonder Woman, but had myriad other models of powerful women as a child in Denmark.

When asked if it will be set in present day or some time in the 1930s, she answered, “I’m definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time“.

Should the correct term be “never send a man to do a woman’s job?”