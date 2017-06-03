Wonder Woman Thursday Previews Bring in $11 Million

“Wonder Woman has broken the Philippines” 2017 box office record for highest earning non-holiday opening day, according to Francis Soliven, general manager of Warner Bros Philippines.

Fox’s animated children’s comedy “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” grossed $650,000 from about 2,550 location during Thursday night previews.

Producer William Dozier’s failed attempt at a Wonder Woman sitcom titled Wonder Woman: Who’s Afraid of Diana Prince? starred Ellie Wood Walker as the titular hero and Maudie Prickett as her mother.

Her steely stare could turn an ocean into a series of icebergs, and she’s played by a women who you’ve very likely seen elsewhere.

“I actually knew I was going to do the movie because of that”, said Pine.

Wonder Woman could prove a defining moment for Hollywood’s much-debated gender gap and should land the biggest three-day domestic opening ever for a female director, supplanting Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey.

The film is directed by Patty Jenkins and marks her second feature following 2003’s “Monster“, for which Charlize Theron won a best actress Academy Award.

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot (The Fast and the Furious films, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Chris Pine (Star Trek), Robin Wright (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Netflix‘s House of Cards), Danny Huston (Clash of the Titans, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Ewen Bremner (Exodus: Gods and Kings, Snowpiercer), Saïd Taghmaoui (American Hustle), Elena Anaya (The Skin I Live In), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Nymphomaniac: Vol. I) and Lucy Davis (Shaun of the Dead). The duo then leave the island to try to stop the war.

With the Wonder Woman movie now in theaters and a hit with critics, expected to pull in more than $90 million domestically this weekend, all thoughts are on one word: SEQUEL. But the summer tells a different story.

Director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman is already impressing at the box office. “Fifty Shades” opened with $85 million on February 13-15, 2015.