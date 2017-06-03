Woods ‘asleep at the wheel’ of vehicle before arrest

And we wish him well.

Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and later released on his own recognizance.

Police say Woods was asleep at the wheel when officers spotted his vehicle stopped along a Florida road early Monday morning.

According to the police report, when asked if he understood the Romberg test, he said, “yes, recite entire national anthem backwards”. They also saw damage to the bumper on the driver’s side and white scrapes and scuffs on the rear bumper, and they noted that the passenger side rear taillight was not functioning. His pupils were dilated, according to the AP. He took two breathalyzer tests scoring.000. Police impounded his auto. I didn’t realize the mix of medications affected me so strongly. He has won 14 majors, the last one the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines just one week before his fourth knee surgery, which sidelined him for almost nine months. Woods had said on his website last week that he would not be able to twist his back for three months because of his surgery. “I expect more from myself too”. “Did I enjoy watching him play?”

“I’m concerned about him”, said Steve Stricker, the US Presidents Cup captain who chose Woods as one of his assistants. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications”, he said.

As Crime Online previously reported, Wood released a statement on Tuesday apologizing for the incident and denying that he was drunk at the time.

The 41-year-old has been battling back injuries and underwent his fourth back surgery in April in an attempt to revive his faltering career.

There are four directions in which this case can travel – regular DUI offense; can file for more severe charges; seek a lesser charge, such as reckless driving; or not bring any charges at all.

“Obviously I don’t really know what happened, what went on”, said Nicklaus.

He was “confused”, asked how far he was from his home but was cooperative “as much as possible”, according to the Palm Beach County police report.

Florida police say tests showed Woods had no alcohol in his system, but he failed a roadside sobriety test.