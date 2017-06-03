World erupts in resounding criticism over Trump climate pact exit

Environmental campaigners protested Friday against President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, while nations around the world pledged to double down on their efforts to curb global warming in response to the US move.

After the US withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter on Friday, “Thank you Trump”.

France, Germany, Italy then issued a joint statement saying the Paris agreement could not be renegotiated.

Yet other governments with smaller economies than the USA have invested significant amounts too. French President Emanuel Macron echoed Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan with one that was more relevant for a global audience, while others added the U.S. president to beloved 90s cartoons.

The leader of the country to next hold the rotating presidency of the European Union called Trump’s decision “very bad, very negative”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that the accord was needed “to preserve our Creation”.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, and Jared Kushner, her husband and a top White House adviser, both reportedly pushed for Trump to remain in the deal.

But the USA withdrawal means it is now under less pressure to bring emissions to a peak substantially earlier than 2030, or to introduce even tougher commitments, as the Paris agreement allows. “This has brought more than 400,000 new jobs in Germany alone!”

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America’s pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures.

Trump’s record of holding to those promises is mixed: He moved swiftly to withdraw from the sweeping Pacific Rim trade pact the Obama administration negotiated, but has signalled to other nations that he plans to stay in the nuclear deal so long as Iran lives up to its obligations. It’s unclear why the US would need to start such negotiations given that the climate agreement gave each country the ability to set its own targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The UN chief said he was “deeply convinced” that USA “states, cities, the business community, the civil society will also remain engaged, will bet in the green economy”.

U.S. businesses, cities and states were also critical of Trump’s decision, with several vowing to take action into their own hands to meet commitments under the Paris agreement.

In Tokyo, Japan’s environment minister, Koichi Yamamoto, said: “I’m not just disappointed, but also feel anger”.

“Canada is deeply disappointed at the USA position”. “No one country can stop action on climate change”.

“That incredible diplomatic achievement could not have been secured without the decisive role of the United States of America”.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox said on Twitter that Trump is “declaring war on the planet itself”.

The White House said the USA will stop contributing to the United Nations Green Climate Fund and will stop reporting carbon data as required by the Paris accord, although domestic regulations require that reporting anyway.

She shrugged off Trump’s remark that he was elected to represent the people of Pittsburgh, not Paris.