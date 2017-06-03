World pledges to save “Mother Earth” despite Trump’s snub to climate pact

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has pledged 15 million dollars to the United Nations (UN) to combat climate change, filling the gap left by President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accord.

“In Berlin, Greenpeace activists projected Trump’s silhouette onto the side of the USA embassy along with the words “#TotalLoser, so sad!” German Chancellor Angela Merkel called it “extremely regrettable” while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it “disheartening”. Many states and cities have already said they will be sticking with climate action.

How strongly the U.S. pullout will impact future global temperatures is now being assessed by scientists, including those at the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Visiting Premier Li Keqiang and top European Union officials agreed on a joint statement after their meeting in Brussels that was backed by all 28 European Union states and committed the bloc and China to full implementation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. He said his administration could try to renegotiate the existing agreement or try to create a new one that is more favorable to the U.S.

“I believe in keeping one’s word and doing everything possible to execute on our commitments”, Plank said of the 2015 signing of the accord with the 194 member nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Cities are responsible for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, meaning that even small changes in city-wide policies - retrofitting street lamps with LED bulbs, for instance, or deploying electric vehicles for city-owned cars - can make a big dent in the country’s overall emissions.

The pact was “very unfair” to the United States and beneficial to other major polluters like China and India, the president claimed.

Japan’s foreign ministry said the Trump administration decision “is regrettable”, while Japanese environment minister Koichi Yamamoto said: “It’s as if they’ve turned their back on the wisdom of humanity”.

South Africa called the USA pullout “an abdication of global responsibility”.

Macron also reiterated an offer he made during his election campaign, urging American scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and citizens who were dismayed by Trump’s decision on the Paris climate accord to move to France and work on solutions to climate change. He teased Trump for delivering a message of “hope” as in “I hope this bad prank America chose to play on itself is over soon”.

“Am departing presidential councils, ” Musk wrote on Twitter following Trump’s announcement. The goal is to cap global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

According to the White House, Trump “personally explained the decision” and “reassured the leaders that America remains committed to the Transatlantic alliance and to robust efforts to protect the environment”.