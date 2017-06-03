World Trade Center climber arrested at another high-rise

As for Thursday night’s arrest, Casquejo was accused of accessing the roof without permission, hanging off the ledge and engaging in acrobatics.

Witnesses saw Caquejo on top of the Paramount Tower Luxury Apartments on East 39th Street and called police. Police said he posed a risk of injury to himself and others.

A 27-year-old man police say had been taking photos of the stunt was also arrested.

In 2014, Casquejo made news when he climbed the yet-to-be-completed One World Trade Center. Casquejo is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

After climbing back to safety, Casquejo, who lives in Weehawken, N.J., was handcuffed and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespass.

In December, Casquejo was charged with one count of base jumping and one count of third degree criminal trespassing after he posted online video of him climbing skyscrapers across Manhattan.

His attorney, Jeremy Saland, says his client looks forward to addressing the allegations in court.

The New Jersey resident has been arrested multiple times, including once for climbing to the top of the World Trade Center in 2014 and again for scaling towers over Central Park, Times Square, Lower Manhattan and atop the George Washington Bridge previous year, according to police. He pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to 23 days of community service.

On Dec. 2, he surrendered to cops after he posted photos of himself dangling from terrifyingly tall buildings across the city.