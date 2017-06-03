Zambia says United States climate change deal withdrawal to hurt developing nations

In addition to the United States Climate Alliance, seven other states pledged continued support for the agreement, CNN reported.

The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the global temperature rise in this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Through his foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the former New York City mayor pledged up to $15 million to the U.N.’s climate agency, which coordinated the agreement.

Jason Bordoff, an energy-policy expert at Columbia University, said withdrawing from the Paris agreement would make no difference to the USA energy outlook or economy.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”. Trump announced his plans to withdraw from the deal Thursday, arguing it would forward his job creation campaign promise.

The dispute is the latest round of a years-long battle between scientists and politicians over how to interpret facts about the effects of burning fossil fuels on the global climate, and translate them into policy. It will not be an easy task given that the U.S. is the second-biggest polluter.

Who still burns coal, anyway?

Coal as a means of making electricity is declining around the world.

And renewable energy sources like solar and wind power are tumbling in price, meaning coal is not likely to become a major player again. The group of “climate mayors“, who together represent over 40 million Americans, had sent an open letter to Trump in March, in which they announced their refusal to implement the executive order that rolled back some of the measures against climate change put in place by his predecessor, Barack Obama, and urged Trump to maintain the USA commitment to fighting climate change. If enough people hop on board-and it certainly looks like it’s possible-it may not matter what Trump says or does internationally.

So without the United States, is the Paris accord doomed?

World leaders in several European countries including France, Germany, and Italy say re-negotiating is not possible. They will find themselves with less federal co-ordination but alongside USA cities and states.