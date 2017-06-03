Zbigniew Brzezinski, the former national security adviser to US President Jimmy Carter, has died aged 89. She did not give a cause of death.

Mika Brzezinski made an announcement through Instagram, saying that her farther – a renowned political scientist and a diplomat – has “passed away peacefully”.

Brzezinski is survived by his wife of 62 years, Czech-American sculptor Emilie Benes, as well their three children and five grandchildren.

“He was inquisitive, innovative and a natural choice as my national security adviser when I became president”, Mr Carter said. “You always knew where Zbig stood, and his ideas and advocacy helped shape decades of American national security policy”.

At his new home, the young Brzezinski began learning Russian from a nearby farmer and was soon bitten by the foreign policy bug. He credited Brzezinski’s “unyielding stance toward the Soviet Union” with playing a central role in “the demise of the totalitarian communist system”. He was born in Warsaw and educated in Canada and the United States.

Brzezinski previously had worked in President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration. The rivalry lasted until Vance resigned after the aborted mission to rescue American hostages in Iran in April 1980.

Unlike Kissinger, Brzezinski tried to shift the central focus of USA policy away from what he called a “preoccupation” with the USSR and toward what he called trilateral cooperation among North America, Western Europe and Japan.

Once the embassy was taken by followers of Islamic leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Vance sought Carter’s backing for an attempt to come to terms with Khomeini.

Brzezinski recently was a senior research professor of global relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced worldwide Studies and a counselor for the Center for Strategic and global Studies. He also taught foreign policy at Johns Hopkins University.

Frequent trips to Eastern Europe and several books and articles in the 1950s established Brzezinski as an expert on Communism, and by the 1960s he’d begun to attract the interest of policymakers.

Since his days as a student at McGill University and later Harvard University where he studied Soviet politics, Brzezinski went on to become a powerful voice against Soviet power.

Brzezinski was at times critical of both Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. “Look at what happened in Iraq in 2003 – the public basically supported it”.

Despite his retirement from USA politics into academia, Brzezinski remained a sharp-eyed observer of successive US administrations.