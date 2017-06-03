Zidane: No added pressure as Madrid defend Champions League

“As many people say, he always wants more even if he’s playing in a training session he wants to win”.

“Isco and Bale are two players who can also play together; in the long run, anything can happen”. I’ve seen it as a player, I’ve seen it as a coach.

“It’s not only mentally, of course, they have to be ready physically too”.

Danilo was expected to play at right back if the Spaniard hadn’t shown enough strength in the days leading up to the game but speaking in the Media Day he said, “Physically I’m 200% and I’m 300% up for it”. Juve I think only conceded three goals in the whole Champions League.

But Zidane insists Real cannot be considered favourites against his former club, the Frenchman having spent five years of his playing career in Turin between 1996 and 2001.

He added: “Real Madrid have some big players and have won many trophies but we are not afraid of them”.

“We are not favourites, nor are Juventus. We just want to have no regrets at the final whistle”.

“The final is won by scoring goals“.

“I expect an open game on both sides”, he said.

Juve have had a terrific all season, they’re solid defensively, and have just a little bit more bite about them and I think Higuain, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala have tremendous qualify.

“So like all one-game finals, you have to play in a certain way”.

The four Soccer Saturday pundits have provided us with their Champions League final predictions.

Yet, whilst Juventus’s stubborn defence forced Messi to fire blanks in a 3-0 quarter-final aggregate win for the Italians over Barcelona, Ronaldo can complete another stellar season by ensuring Madrid become the first side to retain the Champions League. Gianluigi Buffon and Cristiano Ronaldo will be counting on their teammate to win these tournament which will help boost their chances of winning the “BALLON D OR” award, Massimiliano Allegri will be eyeing the trophy at the second time of asking while Zinedine Zidane is also looking to make history as the first manager to win the new edition back to back.

“I got more than I gave, but that would be the ideal finale and people like fairytales”. I have to rule out this possibility, so yes, it will be much more special for me.

While the Spaniard lacks the physical prowess of Bale, many believe he is better suited to the team’s play due to his vision and dribbling ability, while German worldwide Toni Kroos has admitted he prefers the four-man midfield the team usually employ when Isco plays.

A beaten finalist in 2003 and 2015, the 39-year-old Italy great dreams of adding the ultimate club honour to the World Cup winner’s medal he collected in 2006.

