Zinedine Zidane giving nothing away about Gareth Bale ahead of Cardiff final

And the £86m former Tottenham ace reckons he knows the flawless place to introduce his fellow Galacticos to the delights of British beer should they become the first side in history to successfully defend the Champions League.

The Champions League Final in Cardiff kicks off on Saturday at 19.45 United Kingdom time (18.45 GMT).

Will Real Madrid win the Champions League for a 12th time?

That simple fact, that freight of history, is enough to caution against trusting too heavily in the many credentials of potential champions that Juve, the so-called Old Lady of Italian football, bring into Saturday night’s tantalising, enthralling showdown in Cardiff.

While Zidane, Ronaldo and Bale hope their good fortune in the competition continues, Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is praying for a turning of the tide. They want to shock many people.

“He’s got something inside”.

“He’s got something inside that he’s a born leader”.

Both have successfully surpassed expectations after being hired surrounded by questions marks, with Allegri replacing the highly popular Antonio Conte in 2014 and Zidane making his head-coaching debut in 2016 with Madrid in crisis after poor results under manager Rafa Benitez.

Juventus defender Dani Alves, perhaps inspired by his many years spent with Real’s arch rivals Barcelona, did look into the past as he dragged up the 1998 final between Real and Juventus which was decided for the Spaniards by a hotly-debated Predrag Mijatovic goal.

Alves said: “I don’t feel more important than any of the other players because I’ve lived moments like this”.

The 44-year-old has defied critics who claimed his soft-spoken personality would make it impossible for him to cope with a squad of fragile egos and the constant behind the scenes politicking in the club’s corridors of power. I’m never going to be a striker. “I know that a good performance of mine could help the team and this is the biggest gift I would like to give to my teammates”.

“Real Madrid are used to winning finals”, Buffon said. “I’m at one of the best clubs in the world and I think I’m gonna stay for a couple of years”.

What they are saying: “For the past three or four months, Real Madrid have been playing top-level football. We are always living under this pressure”, he said. For me personally, getting to the final is a great joy. As they did in 2015, when they lost in the final to Barcelona in Berlin, they have an opportunity to win their first treble. “I know it’s possible”. The Welshman is struggling for match fitness after an ankle injury and admitted this week that he may not play the full 90 minutes.

As such, Allegri believes it is Madrid who should be concerned by having to face a Juventus with not only more ability but also greater belief in themselves.

With so much attacking talent on both sides, Modric and Pjanic will be tasked with providing the ammunition as the creative hubs in midfield.