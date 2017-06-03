Zuckerberg says commencement speech was the first thing he completed at Harvard

Zuckerberg noted that previous generations have their own “defining works” – the Hoover Dam, the space program, the fight against polio – that pulled them together and imbued America with civic pride.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has returned to Harvard University under rainy skies to give a graduation speech and receive an honorary degree.

Dressed in a suit and a light blue tie, rather than his usual grey T-shirt and jeans, Zuckerberg told students that they’re graduating during a challenging yet important time in which technology is displacing jobs and many people are feeling disconnected and depressed. While his speech spanned many topics – purpose, globalization, building community – there was one thing he highlighted from the start.

The 33-year-old also did a Facebook Live broadcast from his old dorm room. “We should explore ideas like universal basic income to make sure everyone has a cushion to try new ideas”, he said. His parents were also sitting in the rain, and Zuckerberg said getting in to Harvard was still the most proud his mom had ever been of him. We can fix this.

Priscilla Chan, wife of Mark Zuckerberg, reacts and a tear runs down her cheek as her husband makes the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In late 2015, when they made the pledge, the shares were worth about $45 billion. A McKinsey report released in 2015 backed up that prediction, suggesting that today’s technology could feasibly replace 45% of jobs right now. Zuckerberg took the opportunity to blame “wealth inequality” for hurting the entrepreneurial spirit and advocated exploring “ideas like universal income”. He said that this is actually a struggle of our time. “The forces of freedom, openness and global community against the forces of authoritarianism, isolationism and nationalism”.

Zuckerberg said that on his tour around the states, he met opioid addicts and others who had fallen on hard times with factory closings, who said they might not have suffered if they had something to do. Its broad reach has made the company a lightning rod for controversy, most recently for the ways that producers of fake news stories used it to influence public opinion during the 2016 USA presidential election and for a pair of incidents last month in which users posted videos of two murders, one of them live.

That’s one benevolent way of describing Facebook’s master plan.