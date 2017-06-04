1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting near Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall

A gunman who killed one person outside a Boulder restaurant was stopped by a courageous chef who tackled the killer and wrestled him to the ground.

Boulder police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on May 29 at Bramble & Hare, located at 1970 13th St.

Colorado authorities say a man has died in a shooting in downtown Boulder following what police believe was an argument between two people inside a restaurant. The two people then went back inside the restaurant and more shots may have been fired, police said.

An adult male victim was taken to Boulder Community Health, where he was pronounced dead. So far it’s not clear the shots were fired inside or out, but afterwards bystanders allegedly tackled the suspect and held him down until police arrived.

A suspect is in custody, Boulder police said this morning. The suspect, who was not identified, was taken into custody.

The shooting has not affected the annual Bolder Boulder race.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case should call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-1974.