100 dead, 40 missing; India dispatches relief material

President Maithripala Sirisena, who returned from a state visit to Australia, rushed to Kalutara, just south of the capital Colombo, to supervise relief operations. One of the ships arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Additionally, INS Jalashwa shall sail out from Visakhapatnam shortly with HADR (Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief) stores which includes victualing, clothing, medicines and water.

The US has said it will provide relief goods worth 150 million Sri Lankan rupees.

“The ship, with around 125 personnel on board, arrived at Colombo port in the morning of May 27 and offloaded relief supplies, inflatable Gemini boats with diving teams, and a mobile medical team with supplies”, the High Commission said in a statement.

India has sent navy ships with rescue and relief material to Sri Lanka, where torrential rains and landslides have resulted in several deaths and massive devastation over the last two days.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will keep monitoring the situation and will seek assistance as required”, said Deputy Minister Karunaratne Paranavithana.

The Disaster Management Centre is also saying the heavy rainfall has helped end prolonged drought and filled the reservoirs used for hydroelectricity generation.

The disaster management centre has issued an evacuation notice to residents along the Kelani river.

As a result of floods and landslides in Sri Lanka killed 100 people, 99 are missing.

Troops have been deployed for rescue operations and the Home Ministry has set up a 24-hour relief center for the people affected.

A Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) airman died during a flood rescue operation after he fell off a helicopter in Neluwa, Galle. Over 600 millimeters of rain was recorded in some areas with other badly affected areas receiving rainfall ranging between 300 and 500 millimetres. However, the office said it did not expect rains to be as intense as Friday.

“The monsoon has firmly established and we could have evening showers at a lesser intensity“, meteorological department chief S. R. Jayasekera said on Saturday, AFP reports.

Friday’s flooding was the worst the country has experienced since 2003, when 250 people were killed and 10,000 homes were destroyed after a comparable monsoon.