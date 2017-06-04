12 arrested following deadly attack as Londoners recall night of terror

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”, he said in one tweet.

LONDON (AP) – British police arrested a dozen people Sunday in a widening terrorism investigation after attackers using a van and large knives turned a balmy evening of nightlife into a bloodbath and killed seven people in the heart of London. “The three attackers were shot dead”, Mark Rowley said. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market, a well-known fruit and vegetable market that’s also home to popular restaurants and pubs. “Fortunately he has not suffered life threatening injuries, but he remains in hospital in a serious condition”.

“I can confirm that an off duty Met-Officer, based on Southwark borough, was caught up in the attack”. May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots. They said people were fleeing the area in panic.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the “abominable and cowardly” attack and said France will continue fighting “terrorism with all our strength alongside Britain and all other countries concerned”. The main political parties halted national campaigning Sunday but were expected to resume Monday, and officials said the election wouldn’t be cancelled or postponed.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside. “When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said.

They were heard shouting “This is for Allah” as they attacked people.

He said both men had shaved heads, full beards and one was wearing Islamic robes. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

Amid the violence and fear were stories of compassion and heroism. They had already attacked and killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately.

Richard Angell, who was in a restaurant, said he looked out and saw “a guy who is throwing a table at somebody, and it’s very unclear about what is happening”.

Vowls also saw people striking back at the attackers and said he joined in.

They also praised the work of the Greater Manchester Police and Northumbrian Police forces and expressed their gratitude to nurses and members of the British Red Cross who had supported them “during [their] darkest hours”.

“I chucked it, but I think I missed one of them, and then I picked up a stool, and I threw it at him. I guess they just kind of stabbed anyone that they saw and knocked things on the ground and then we just hid”. “And then I started picking up bottles, I threw a chair at them a stool, glasses – anything I could get my hands on”.