12 people arrested over deadly London Bridge attack, UK police say

Last night, our country fell victim to a brutal terrorist attack once again.

In the morning hours of Sunday, as Europe woke to news of yet another deadly terrorist attack, worldwide news media blanketed coverage of last night’s terror assault in London, its ongoing investigation and the reactions of government leaders.

A van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge in the British capital Saturday night, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN. Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.

As so often in such serious situations, the police responded with great courage and great speed.

Police shot dead the three male assailants in the Borough Market area near the bridge within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call shortly after 10 p.m. local time.

It was the third attack in Britain in the past three months. “They are now being treated in hospital”. Many have life-threatening conditions.

In a statement on its Facebook page the States police say that there were “no indications at present” that any Jersey residents were involved in the incident which killed seven people and injured 48. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones”.

Ariana Grande, the US singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks.

Armed officers attend to an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain, June 4, 2017.

On May 22, a suicide bomber detonated a device packed with nails at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

“London was my second home for five years – it is hugely cosmopolitan, yet made up of many bustling, friendly neighbourhood communities”. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March.

In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected.

The recent attack in London should serve as a “wake-up call” for the worldwide community to start taking an “honest and responsible” approach to terrorism and root out the “financial and ideological sources of violence”, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said.

“One of the things we can do is show that we aren’t going to be cowed is by voting on Thursday and making sure that we understand the importance of our democracy, our civil liberties and our human rights”, Khan said. So it’s important that we first of all make sure there is no one else outstanding. They are bound together by the single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism.

“Donald Trump and those around him think that western liberal values are incompatible with mainstream Islam – London has proved him wrong”.

The PM warned there was “a new trend in the threat we face” and that while the three recent terror attacks in the United Kingdom were not linked by “common networks”, they were “bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamic extremism”.

MI5 is managing around 500 active investigations involving 3,000 individuals at any one time, while a further 20,000 have been considered “subjects of interest” in the past.