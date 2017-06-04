12 suspects arrested in connection to London attack

“The police were absolutely brilliant, they came in and explained the situation”, said Connell”. “Things need to change”.

Police received the first call of reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge at 10:08 p.m. (2108 GMT).

There were a number of different reports in the immediate aftermath of the attack, with witnesses reporting bodies lying on the ground and victims having had their throats cut.

On Saturday night, London was rocked by two terror attacks leaving six people killed and several injured.

In a message of defiance, he insisted the 8 June general election must go ahead as planned and that the terrorists “would not win”.

At least six people were killed and almost a dozen others hospitalized following a horrific hit-and-run on the London Bridge and a vicious stabbing attack that the London police declared “terrorist incidents” last night as authorities were bracing for further bloodshed.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said.

BBC radio said witnesses saw people throwing tables and chairs at the attackers to protect themselves. “I tried to snap it but I just had been told to run”, he said.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said. Many of these people risked their own safety to help others and treat those seriously injured…

This danger was brought into sharp focus by Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday.

Khan said some of the victims were critically injured.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the “fast-moving” situation, adding: “I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”. Witnesses reported seeing as many as three attackers with knives.

“He’s lived here for about three years”, resident Damien Pettit said. “He was a very nice guy”.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

She revealed that the UK’s security and intelligence services have disrupted “five credible plots” since the Parliament attack in London in March.

“It is time to say enough is enough” May said.

May said the country is “experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”. It is not clear if campaigning will resume in the final days before the vote.

Police said the assailants were shot and killed.

The assailants were wearing what appeared to be fake explosive vests, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley told reporters.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi called on certain states to stop “pursuing their short-term political and economic goals, which seem to be strategic, in favor of security for their citizens as well as the entire world“.

Shortly after the attack, police issued a “Run, Hide, Tell” warning for civilians, designed as a response to mass attacks in public places.

The area remained cordoned off and patrolled by armed police and counter-terrorism officers on Sunday, with train stations closed.

There were also stabbings at the nearby Borough Market.

Video from the Borough Market area showed officers with guns bursting into nearby bars and ordering people to get down on the floor. Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions.

Roberts said he heard what sounded like gunshots about 10 minutes later.

“We thought it was a auto accident but as we got closer we could see a lot of blood and bodies”.

At least 48 people were taken to five hospitals across London, according to the London Ambulance Service.

Dick said police believed the incident was under control but would need to conduct a thorough search of the area to ensure everyone was accounted for and no further suspects were at large.

“He stabbed her in the neck“, Smedley said. “It was a rampage really”, he said, adding that he also heard a shout of: “This is for Allah”.

Amid the violence and fear were stories of compassion and heroism. He was later described as being in stable condition with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I’d like to thank the fearless men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night.

Husband and wife Ben and Natalie told BBC Radio 5 Live they were outside Borough Market, coming up the entrance of the underground when they saw the incident. He threw bottles, pint glasses and chairs at the men. I went ‘Oi, oi cowards!’ – something like that to them. They were all laid down with their hands cuffed behind their backs.