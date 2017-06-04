12430 cultists surrender in Rivers state

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday rejected an award slated to be bestowed on him by Governor Nyesom Wike, calling it “a poisoned chalice”. Governor Wike said that Omuma, the only local government area, yet to have a project, now has a major road contract awarded in the area.

News Agency of Nigerian (NAN) reports that Wike’s administration had provided over 150 patrol vans to the security agencies to fight crime in the state. In the last two years, we have invested over N145 billion to construct roads, bridges, pedestrian walkways and underground drainage systems.

The governor pointed out that his administration was improving the quality of education by creating enabling environment for the system to produce graduates with skills and knowledge to drive development.

“In addition, we have released over $4 million Dollars to equip and maintain the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital to worldwide standards and enabled it to serve as the teaching hospital to the Rivers State University Medical School pending the construction of the proposed University Teaching Hospital”.

Wike explained that the state executive council has put machinery in motion to honour and celebrate Rivers people for their exemplary achievements and contributions to the collective interest of the state and the nation.

“The recovered arms have since been shredded and the explosives destroyed, while the programme’s success has resulted in reducing the menace of cultism and associated bloodletting among youths in some of our communities”.

Wike stated that the gesture was to enable it serve as the Teaching Hospital for the Rivers State University Medical School, pending the construction of its permanent site.

“After my secondary school education, the rest of my public service have been in Port Harcourt”, he said.

Wike advocated for fiscal federalism in Nigeria where every state could have complete control of its resources and develop at its own pace.

He said that his administration is developing Rivers State as a tourism destination of the country.

On Rivers at 50, he said that the state has made tremendous progress. “We have to play the game left, right and centre and whoever we are going to use and the platform, you will all be part of the process because party politics is about the people”, he said.

The Chairman of the occasion and former Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Iche Ndu hailed Gov. Wike for his developmental strides.

Wike said Amaechi did not deserve to be honoured by the state having been indicted for corruption by the commission of inquiry set up to investigate the sale of valued assets of the state in the twilight of the last administration of the state.

The governor, who spoke yesterday at the Awards and Honours Night of the state’s Golden Jubilee Celebration, was reacting to the rejection of former Governor and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, of the award proposed for him by the state government.