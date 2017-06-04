17th arrest made in connection with Manchester attack

The suspect is a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of offenses contrary to the Terrorism Act, police wrote in a tweet.

There is a precautionary 100m cordon in place around the the Banff Road area in Rusholme and police are asking people to avoid the area.

The arrest, which was made in Manchester, took to 11 the number of people being held in custody over the attack, all of them men, the police said.

According to the report, the 22-year-old Abedi had met with the Islamist group during trips to Sabratha and Tripoli, Libya, where he linked up with a group known as Katibat al-Battar al-Libi.

Police say they are very interested in the movements of the auto and who was in it over the past few months.

Police said the Royal Manchester Infirmary remained open but people were evacuated from Ronald McDonald House, which provides accommodation for families of patients at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Six people, including two cousins of attacker Salman Abedi, have been released without charge.

Police investigating last week’s bombing in Manchester, England, said they have found a auto that might be “significant” in the case, the BBC reported Friday.

The auto was found close to Banff Road, near an address counter-terrorism police believe Abedi visited in the days leading up to the attack.

Terrorism struck at the heart of London, police said Sunday, after a vehicle veered off the road and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and gunshots rang out amid reports of knife attacks at nearby Borough Market.

A Royal Logistics Corp bomb disposal team was called to the area on Friday and forensics officers were also at the scene.

Grande arrived back in the United Kingdom on Friday morning ahead of the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday.

A MAN has been arrested and another property is being searched in connection to the Manchester terror attack.