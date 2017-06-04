3 attackers, 7 victims killed in London Bridge area terror attacks

Police said a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and that assailants went on a stabbing rampage at nearby Borough Market late Saturday.

The killers ran down a flight of stairs at the side of London Bridge towards Cafe Brood near Borough Market after ploughing a white van into several pedestrians on London Bridge.

London Bridge Tube station was closed and London Bridge was closed in both directions.

Renan Marquese, a sous-chef at a tapas restaurant, said he was working when he heard chaotic sounds outside the restaurant. “He was being stabbed quite coldly and he slumped to the ground”.

“A man suddenly appeared in the restaurant with a massive knife – some people in the restaurant believe there may have been another man – but it was so chaotic it was hard to tell”, the witness said.

“Then we hid under the table and people came into the restaurant and knocked a bunch of stuff over, like the till”.

Ms Jones said: “She told me in French: ‘I don’t know where those two other people are.’ So the police are checking the Thames”.

He added that they waited in the kitchen for “quite a while” before they were evacuated.

“Around the corner there was a guy with a stab wound on his neck. One of things the police and all of us need to do to make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be”, Khan said.

The US embassy in London tweeted: “Please avoid the area and monitor local news/@metpoliceuk for updates”.

“We sat down again and some minutes later people started coming into the bar and people were getting a bit hysterical”. There was a line of people going down to the emergency exit.

“It’s clear to me that the courage of those people, during and following the attack, was extraordinary, and I pay tribute to all of them who came to the aid of those in need during this terrible attack, and I am sure helped to save lives”.

“The restaurant opposite had been completely smashed up, and a crowd of people were pointing into the market saying “he’s down there”.

They were confronted and shot by police at Borough Market within eight minutes of the first call being made. “The auto screeched in that direction and we heard what sounded like five or six very loud gun shots”.

A witness on the bridge told CNN the van mowed down pedestrians as it sped south across the bridge, leaving bodies lying in the roadway.

“When I open the door I see three dead people on the floor”, he said. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle travelling at about 50mph strike people walking along the pavement.

Only hours before, bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets – likely from armed police – and at least three blasts rang out as officers performed controlled explosions after sweeping the area for possible bombs.

BBC radio said witnesses saw people throwing tables and chairs at the attackers to protect themselves.

“There were plainclothes officers, people off duty who were there helping the injured as well as tackling the terrorists”. The condition of the stabbed people was not known. Police said the event would still take place, with additional security in place.

A courageous punter told how he threw pint glasses, beer bottles and bar stools at terrorists as they went on a stabbing spree near London Bridge. “It looks potentially they could have been thrown over”. “As I was thinking. which direction should I run, the van swerved across the other side of the bridge from me”.

Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter.

“They hit the emergency alarm”.