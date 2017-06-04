3 men found shot dead at East Texas vehicle dealership

An autopsy report released Wednesday showed the 56-year-old had.

The suspect, Ramon Hutchinson, had been on the run since March when he didn’t show up for court.

They had their man ― until all hell broke loose. That’s when the target pulled out a gun and started to fire, police said. The men fought as Hutchinson retrieved his weapon and began firing.

Bernal and Garcia had apparently been notified in advance that Hutchinson would be at the dealership that day, as a woman identified only as his “girlfriend” was having a auto being serviced.

The bounty hunters had been staking out their prey for several hours at the Nissan dealership just off Interstate 30 in Greenville.

“The execution and the way they chose to go about apprehending this individual was wrong”, Alfaro said.

“That’s the problem with some bounty hunters out there, because they are not law enforcement trained”, Schulte. State licensing for each did not appear to legally allow for their actions, according to industry observers.

Rick Ford, the owner of the dealership, said the bounty hunters came into the showroom and identified themselves as federal agents.

“You get in situations sometimes it’s hard to get out of”, said Dusty Steel, who was a bounty hunter for 16 years.

Peters told us Garcia was a licensed professional and would not have misrepresented himself as a federal agent.

“He was the most softspoken, gentle, easygoing – just one of those guys who have something special about them”, said Bradley Smith, a Dallas-based private investigator. “There’s nothing to indicate at this point that what they were doing is legal in the state of Texas“.

Catherine Smit-Torrez is also a private investigator and was personal friends with Garcia.