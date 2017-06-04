34 bodies found in Philippines casino after shooting attack

Witnesses have spoken of gunfire and explosions near a hotel complex by the airport in the Philippines’ capital, Manila.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing into the night outside the Resorts World Manila complex and produced a claim of terrorism that police stressed had no evidence to support it.

Thirty-six bodies of victims who supposedly died of suffocation and smoke inhalation were recovered from the gaming room of Resorts World Manila, according to police authorities.

Dela Rosa said the lone suspect was “foreigner-looking” as seen on surveillance camera.

Investigators were checking if the water sprinklers in the hotel worked. He said about 30 people were hurt, but nobody was killed, CNN Philippines reported. He says, “From the time he barged in and until the end, he was alone”.

The gunman did not shoot anyone in the casino, but later took his own life.

Casinos in the Philippines are popular with foreign gamblers.

The gunman stole gambling chips, shot TV screens and set gambling tables ablaze. He was found dead by operatives, burned beyond recognition.

The gunman at the recent Resorts World Manila attack was reported to have committed suicide, Manila Police Office Chief Oscar Albayalde said in a radio interview on Friday.

Before the gunman had been killed and police had confirmed any motive, there was an unconfirmed claim of responsibility from the Islamic State group. National security adviser H.R. McMaster gave the briefing of the Resorts World Manila attack to President Trump.

An additional 70 people or more suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape.

Albayalde said there is no threat of terrorism in Metro Manila.

“Some of the bodies were found inside the casino on the second floor”. Before the attack, he got out of the vehicle and entered the building with his rifle. He said the man’s vehicle at the parking lot was being examined. “This is not an act of terrorism”, he said.

He said it seemed like the gunman was focused on the gambling table and stealing chips.

“It’s too early to tell”, he added.

SITE INTEL GROUP, which monitors and reports on terrorist activity, tweeted that a Filipino operative for the Islamic ISIS said the group was responsible for the attack.

The body of the gunman was found in a hotel room inside the complex about five hours later, Dela Rosa said. It was not clear how he smuggled gasoline and an assault rifle into the crowded casino, but the assailant did not fire at people he encountered.

President Donald Trump is offering the thoughts and prayers of the American people to those impacted by an attack at a tourist resort in the Philippines.

“It is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror”, he said.

“We are still investigating the situation”, Reilly said in a statement.

Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s global airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country’s south. The declaration and the war against terrorism in the country have been proven to be of worldwide interest with the news making headlines all over the world.

About 90 minutes after the attack began, Resorts World Manila said on its Facebook page that it was on lockdown following reports of gunfire and was working to ensure the safety of guests and workers.

The complex, which is described on RWM’s website as “the first and largest integrated resort in the Philippines”, is across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.