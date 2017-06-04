36 people suffocate after gunman sets fire to casino in Philippines

Resorts World Manila tweeted that the complex, which includes a casino, hotel, and high-end shopping, was “on lockdown” and that the company was “working closely” with the Philippine National Police.

“He was also carrying a liter of petrol in his backpack which he used to set tables on fire”, Dela Rosa said.

Hours later, police confirmed the gunman had committed suicide by setting himself on fire in one of the hotel guest rooms. Some 18 of those brought to the hospitals needed to be confined.

Reilly said security officials in the hotel believed the incident had been carried out by one suspect who, as of 5 a.m. local time, was still inside the resort.

The attacker was found in the room, burned beyond recognition, next to a machine gun and a pistol. “We stand ready to provide consular services to USA citizens in need”, a State Department official said via ABC News. “There is no element of violence, threat or intimidation that leads to terrorism“. “It’s either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts”, Albayalde said.

The gunman, described as six-foot tall, foreign-looking with a mustache, had managed to elude police forces for almost six hours before he locked himself inside Room 510. “He lay down on the bed, covered himself in a thick blanket and apparently doused himself in gasoline”.

Added dela Rosa: “Do not panic”.

He also set a gaming table on fire, and filled a backpack with gambling chips worth 113m Philippine pesos (£1.7m, $2.3m).

Rescue personnel wait outside a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

Based on initial report, Apolinario said the suspect sustained an “exit gunshot wound” in the head.

The suspect was English-speaking but had no identification cards.

Dela Rosa said the suspect was finally found with the help of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The police chief confirmed his original statement to the AP that there is “no concrete evidence that the attack was terrorism” – despite President Trump’s opening remarks while announcing the USA withdrawal from the Paris accord on climate change. “But he did not hurt anyone”.

Firefighters break windows to release smoke from the Resorts World Manila complex. “We urge USA citizens in Manila to contact family members and loved ones to notify them that you are safe”.

“Our daughter called us past midnight saying she was in the VIP section of the casino and there was smoke and they were suffocating”, Gil Yongco said.

“I was about to return to the second floor from my break when I saw people running”. He said the woman was not moving afterward, but he didn’t know what happened to her. “I am very anxious as a parent, I need to find her”, he said.

No group has claimed responsibility.

The ministry said the South Korean victim suffered an apparent heart attack while resting after the evacuation early Friday. I will continue to give updates. But it is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror.