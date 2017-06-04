3rd-Place Finish lifts Truex Jr. to Driver Points Lead

Leading a significant number of laps isn’t all that significant. The comment was Busch’s only one in a press conference that lasted less than a minute.

The win all but ensures that RCR will have two cars in the playoffs for the first time since 2015. It was Dillon’s first NASCAR Cup victory and returned the iconic No. 3 Chevrolet to victory lane.

It was about being the No. 3. After pitting late for fuel, Truex would work his way back up to third, but that was the best he could manage as Jimmie Johnson and Austin Dillon played the fuel mileage gamble.

WHO’S NOT: Chase Elliott was hoping to finally land his first victory on the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“That stings a little bit, but can’t say enough about the guys on the team and everybody in Denver”, Truex said.

“And to all those fans that supported it, too”.

Another Cup driver took a different view of Busch’s tirade. The full-time Penske machine, the No. 22 vehicle and Brad Keselowski are looking for its first win since November of 2015 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I probably never would have brought it back”, Childress said Monday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I didn’t want to put just anyone in the No. 3 vehicle”.

Keselowski was considered one of the favorites to win the race. Dillon had struggled so far this year, and Childress made a crew chief change on the auto this week, replacing Richard “Slugger” Labbe with Justin Alexander. The rest of the top 10 finishers were Kyle Busch, Truex, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. He sat 22nd in the standings. This is the third consecutive Coke 600 in which Truex has led the most laps, joining only Darrell Waltrip to have that feat.

“It’s a great big deal to Austin and RCR and big for that company”, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. I hate it. I don’t really know what you do about stuff like that.

“It hasn’t sunk in”, Dillon said.

Truex dominated after a restart on Lap 176 and won the second stage going away. New crew chief Justin Alexander made the call to push the gas mileage to the limit, and the RCR Chevy ran out of fuel at the line, exactly 600 miles and about 6 hours after the green flag. Leading with just over one lap left, the No. 48 vehicle ran out of gas, handing the lead over to Dillon, who had not led a lap since the season-opening Daytona 500. We don’t run good here even in XFINITY cars as a company. Hopefully we’ll be able to put ourselves in that position.

The drivers were able to complete the first segment, won by Kyle Busch, the All-Star race victor a week ago here. Last year he led a record 392 of 400 laps and the year before he led 131 for a three race total of 756. “This Memorial Day Weekend, we pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country”. Sometimes they go your way, sometimes they don’t. He won only previous year, losing in 2015 on fuel mileage also. “A win is a win”.

It’s hard to fathom any driver wanting to go beyond the 600-mile threshold – the longest in NASCAR – but that’s exactly what Martin Truex Jr. wanted in Charlotte.