The White House is in the midst of a communications shakeup, which began with the impending departure of White House Communications Director Mike Dubke.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “Russian officials must be laughing at the US & how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News”.

Trump should not be allowed to evade accountability in the daily briefing just because it generates negative headlines that prompt angry late night tweets.

Kushner is under FBI scrutiny in connection with the investigation into Russia-Trump campaign connections.

There’s no room for nuance let alone reality for anyone hoping to keep a job in Donald Trump’s White House anymore. Trump has entertained formally bringing back his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, and former deputy campaign manager, David Bossie.

America can’t un-elect Trump, or annul his presidency, but it would be straightforward for the country’s other political branch of government to signal to the world that it would never allow a US president to permanently upend the foundation of trust underlying the post-war global order without good reason. He later added: “It’s an ongoing conversation, and that’s a fair way to put it”.

Pressed on why Trump’s puzzling tweet remained online overnight and whether anyone in the administration was paying attention, Spicer said, “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant”.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced, during what was supposed to be an off-camera press gaggle, that the administration would no longer address any such questions.

The Indian American envoy’s defense of Kushner, 36, came after the American media reported last week that he discussed possibly opening a secret “back-channel” between Russia and Trump’s presidential transition team in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak last December.

The White House made the announcement about its new policy on Russian Federation questions just before the House intelligence committee issued subpoenas related to its Russian Federation investigation.

In late May, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner became a person of interest in the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe after reports that he had undisclosed meetings with Russian officials. Shortly after the election, Kushner allegedly discussed setting up a secret communications channel with the Russian government to facilitate sensitive discussions about the conflict in Syria. By this time in their presidencies, both George W. Bush and Barack Obama had already nominated approximately twice as many people.