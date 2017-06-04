61 mayors adopt Paris climate accord after U.S. pulls out

“We call on President Trump to reconsider his decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement, and for Congress, state and local governments, USA companies, physicians, hospitals, and others to do everything in their power to ensure that this country meets its obligations”.

“We’re going to do everything America would have done if it had stayed committed”, Bloomberg said.

Jeff Immelt, chief executive officer of USA conglomerate General Electric, tweeted: “Climate change is real”.

European Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete told reporters in Brussels he deeply regretted the USA pullout from the pact to fight the dangers of global warming, which was signed by more than 190 countries, and said it could not be renegotiated as Trump has suggested.

France said it would work with USA states and cities – some of which, notably California, have broken with Trump’s decision – to keep up the fight against climate change.

The Paris agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping the rise in global temperature this century at well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

After President Trump announced that the USA would be withdrawing from the worldwide agreement to fight climate change, the responses were immediate – from denunciation to celebration.

Scientists say every fraction of a degree change in average temperatures can lead to noticeable swings in local weather patterns, though exact consequences are hard to predict.

The group is still hashing out the details after an initial rush of statements from mayors condemning Trump’s decision, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton (D) said in a phone interview Thursday.

The nonpartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors will signal its support for the Paris deal during its annual conference June 23-27, the organization announced Friday.

However, he said the United States would begin negotiations to re-enter “either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction” to “see if we can make a deal that’s fair”. “If we can, great – if we can’t, that’s fine”.

Tapping into the “America First” message he used on the election trail, Trump announced the withdrawal on Thursday, saying that participating in the pact would undermine the USA economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken national sovereignty and put his country at a permanent disadvantage to others. The United States was one of 195 nations to sign the agreement, which also called on America to commit $3 billion in aid to other nations by 2020 and cut emissions by up to 28% by 2025. We are increasing investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

