61 mayors adopt Paris climate accord after United States pulls out

“Trump is the only world leader who denies climate change and he has made the United States a climate pariah, but the world will make progress despite them”.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s Director Dr Richard Dixon described Trump as a climate change denier, saying: “Donald Trump seems intent on ripping up U.S. relationships with the rest of the world and rolling back decades of progress on social and environmental issues”. The Washington Post later reported that Trump was “irritated and bewildered” to hear “smack-talk from the Frenchman 31 years his junior”.

Earlier, on Friday Russia had said that despite USA withdrawal it was still likely to back the agreement to fight climate change.

“What does the president actually believe on climate change: Does he still believe it’s a hoax?“. Zeke Miller, White House correspondent for TIME Magazine, asked.

“They weren’t doing enough and America was carrying the load, so I think by negotiating a better deal, hopefully we can get a better result for our country and the world”. May noted that Japan and Canada – fellow members of the G-7 group of rich industrialized nations – also were not signatories, but like Britain remain committed to the Paris agreement. “That’s what our focus has been over the last several weeks”, Pruitt replied.

Despite what officials described as a warm meeting, China and the European Union could not agree on a broader final communique meant to focus on a range of other issues discussed at the talks, including a commitment to free trade and measures needed to reduce a global steel glut.

“We’re getting out“, Trump said in a speech from the Rose Garden of the White House.

Research from Climate Action Tracker (CAT) shows that declining coal use in India and China is likely to reduce projected global carbon emissions growth by roughly two to three billion tonnes more than forecasts made a year ago.

“If you’re a scientist and you stand up and say something you know is not true, it is a career-ending move”, Foster said.

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive”, Trump wrote in a November 2012 tweet. “He has received awards as a businessman, in that regard”. The school noted yesterday that the number cited by Trump is “misleading” because it measures the Paris agreement’s incremental impact over a previous Copenhagen agreement, and that it assumes the countries will not strengthen their commitments to fighting climate change after 2030.

“This decision can’t and won’t stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”, she said. Pruitt, who has previously been called a climate change skeptic, defended his own views when asked about them during the briefing.

“Global warming is occurring, that human activity contributes to it in some manner”.