November 2020 is the earliest possible date for the United States to legally withdraw from the Paris agreement.

NEW ZEALAND: Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett said that “so much of what (Trump) said is wrong”, arguing that America was not paying a disproportionate cost to be part of the deal.

Mr Trump sparked worldwide outrage when he announced that the USA would withdraw from the deal, which his predecessor’s administration had made a priority and played a lead role in creating. Brown, for instance, will reportedly discuss merging California’s existing carbon market - a cap and trade program started in 2012 - with China when he travels to Asia later this week.

By bailing on the Paris deal, the US federal government “is on its own”, said Höhne, a founding partner of the NewClimate Institute.

Brown also joined with Govs.

President Donald Trump speaks about the United States role in the Paris climate change accord in the Rose Garden, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Washington.

Republicans cheered Trump’s decision to pull the USA from the Paris agreement, which set country-specific standards that supporters said would help improve the environment.

So far, 147 parties representing more than 82 percent of greenhouse gas emissions have ratified the agreement.

RUSSIA: Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said he did not think Trump’s decision would prompt Russia to rethink its own stance, “We made the decision to join, and I don’t think we will (change) it”.

Reactions to today’s withdrawal have been echoed in various other statements from city leaders. The two officials peppered reporters with reasons the Paris agreement would hurt USA industry but were unable to answer environment-related questions.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, the leaders of France, Italy, and Germany said in a rare joint statement.

This is expected to significantly outweigh the negative effects of rollbacks to USA climate policies, which are expected to flatten emissions in the country, instead of continuing their current downward trend. “Since climate change is a collective problem, that means that the slack must be made up some other way”.

For those of us who have to live with the consequences of global warming-who plan on seeing 2060, or at least expect our children to see it-will this make their lives worse?

That’s in addition to a coalition of 30 mayors, three governors, more than 80 university presidents and more than 100 businesses - led by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg - that is asking the United Nations to reconsider its stance on allowing cities and states to submit pledged to the Paris agreement.

It’s unclear if the president has changed his position on climate change, with many of his aides insisting this week that they do not know their boss’s position on a key issue that’s at the heart of a deal that the administration wants to exit.

It appears other nations ― specifically China and India, which are beginning to ditch fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy ― are now picking up that slack.