7 dead, 48 injured in London attacks

London’s Metropolitan Police said armed officers fatally shot the attackers within eight minutes.

The men were shot dead after killing seven people and injuring 48 more with a van and knife attack in the bustling area of London on Saturday night.

“Seven people have died as a result of the attack, in addition to the three suspects shot dead by the police”.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said.

“This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night”, Khan said. Speaking to the media, May blamed “Islamist extremism” for the attack, saying “there is too much tolerance of extremism” in our society.

At least 30 others were taken to five hospitals, the London Ambulance Service said.

Video from the Borough Market area showed officers with guns bursting into nearby bars and ordering people to get down on the floor.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.

Following the third terrorist attack in three months Theresa May declared “enough is enough” and confirmed Thursday’s General Election will go ahead after chairing a Cobra meeting this morning. Gunfire erupted at the bridge, though witnesses said it could have come from police. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”, she told the BBC. The Islamic State said a “soldier” from the group carried out the attack.

Saturday’s attack occurred just days ahead of a June 8 United Kingdom parliamentary election that has tightened unexpectedly in recent days, and weeks after a suicide bomber left more than 20 people dead at a concert in Manchester.

“People started running and screaming, and the van crashes into the railing behind”.

French President Emmanuel Macron says French nationals were among the injured.

“They kept coming to try to stab me. they were stabbing everyone”.

At 11:44 p.m., Metropolitan Police tweeted that officers were also responding to reports of an “incident” in the Vauxhall area, about 2.5 miles southwest of Borough Market, also on the south side of the Thames.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Sunday that the level would remain at severe because police believe there are no perpetrators still on the loose. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.