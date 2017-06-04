82-year-old man fends off attacker at his California home

While many call him a hero, he says he was just doing what a husband should do.

“With all my power I did that”, he said.

Youkhaneh says his call to duty came late Sunday afternoon.

Singh reportedly continued trying to force entry into the home. The savage beating left blood splattered on the backdoor. Christina needed 8 stiches to fix the cut to her head.

Seeing his bloodied wife, Yousef charged into action. As the brawl moved to the front of the house and then onto McKee Road, he said he tried to get neighbors to help. “She fight like a tiger”. “Very strong”, he told news station KTVU (http://bit.ly/2rdOxAb ) as he showed the bruises on his arms.

Despite a 32-year disadvantage in age, and suffering bites and scratch wounds, Yousef fended off the attacker, holding on to her ankle until Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies arrived.

Many times we meet citizens we see as heroes. Without hesitating, Yousef, who is 86-years-old, chased down the suspect.

This is when Christine’s husband, 82-year-old Yousef Youkhaneh, approached Singh. Singh, who is a transient on probation, according to Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on assault with deadly weapon, elder abuse and attempted burglary. His wife Christina, apparently has a higher standard for heroism.

The two got into a scuffle in the driveway and ended up struggling on the ground.

“Yeah, but she was running away anyway”, Christina responded.