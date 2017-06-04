90-Year-Old Man Beaten With Cane In Brutal Unprovoked Attack

Police have arrested a teenager after an elderly man was brutally beaten with a cane in an apparent random attack in Inwood. Llorens was taken to a hospital where he received stitches on his left ear and the side of his head. He’s already forgiven the attacker – but is very confused as to why the younger man suddenly snapped.

The attack is especially shocking because it happened in broad daylight in the neighborhood where Llorens has lived since fleeing Communist Cuba in 1968. “This is someone who is very risky”, he said.

– 91 year old Juan Llorens was just running an errand. “He’s a little nervous”. According to his neighbors, Juan spends his day collecting cans from residents for recycling.

“He’s always pushing his cart around we say to him from time to time”, Freyda Russell said.

Llorens told the New York Post that he didn’t know his attacker.

“Police say the suspect is an approximately 5’9”, 150 pound dark skinned male in his 20’s who was last seen wearing a blue cap, a black shirt, and box print trousers.

The motive for the assault remains under investigation, but appears to be unprovoked.

