A Billion Dreams’ Just Got Tax Free In Delhi

“Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office collection of the film, “#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.60 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr, Monday 4.20 cr, Tue 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 35.75 cr [all languages]. The box office collections for both the movies are already at par.

The movie has undoubtedly opened up new commercial markets for the documentary genre in India. The makers took an alternate route and made a decision to hype the film reasonably well en route release in order to attract the best footfalls right over the weekend itself. However, the spokesperson of the film quashed these rumours saying, “The suggestion on Sachin Tendulkar’s fee for “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” is incorrect and grossly overstated”. The film has crossed the mark of Rs. 35 crores within 5 days. The film has released and running successfully in the theaters, the film has created a hype.

This is what worked in favor of the film as 28.05 crore came over the weekend on the basis of initial footfalls, courtesy hardcore fans of Sachin Tendulkar. The box office collection of Wednesday (day 6) isn’t revealed yet. In the first week, the movie exceeded expectations as trade analysts were expecting it to have an average opening. The film has released in several languages including Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

This can well be evidenced by the fact that the film’s first week numbers are seventh best of the year.

Interestingly, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” isn’t the only movie which has been declared free from entertainment tax in Delhi.