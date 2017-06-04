A guide to global warming, Paris pact and the US role

Germany also released a joint statement with France and Italy saying the Paris climate agreement can not be renegotiated, despite Trump wanting to re-enter it “on better terms”. The Paris accord was negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2015.

With much of the implementation of the accord taking place at the local level, the Paris accord’s supporters will hope the deal will be in hibernation rather than killed off entirely.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement. The United States is the world’s second largest greenhouse gas polluter and also the world’s largest economy.

“At the same time, we will continue to resolutely be a protector and promoter of the global climate system process, proactively participating in the multilateral climate change process”, Hua said. “It is one of the biggest economic powers out there and if China or other major economies see the USA moving in the wrong direction in terms of climate change, I think it wouldn’t be a good sign for the other countries”.

“It doesn’t get rid of coal jobs, it just transfers those jobs out of America and the United States”, Trump said.

In a tweet to Donald Trump, European Council President Donald Tusk said: “Please don’t change the (political) climate for the worse”.

On the diplomatic front, German Chancellor Angela Merkel led the “remain” camp, publicly describing the deal as “essential”, and suggesting other countries would press ahead regardless. Trump was pressured heavily by his foreign counterparts during last week’s G7 meetings in Sicily to remain in the deal, but his advisers say he felt little obligation to concede to that point of view.

Merkel on Saturday labelled the result of the “six against one” discussion “very hard, not to say very unsatisfactory”.

And European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker declared Europe was ready to act as a global climate leader in the United States absence.

“I am a transatlanticist”.

Former Vice President Al Gore joined the condemnation, calling the decision to exit the Paris agreement ‘a reckless and indefensible action’.

The move will not fully take effect for four years, under the terms of the agreement.

Juncker further said that the European stakeholder’s attempts to explain the importance of the climate accord have failed.

Supporters of the accord condemned Trump’s move as an abdication of American leadership and an worldwide disgrace.

Donald Trump tweeted: “I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday“.

China has been investing billions in clean energy infrastructure, as it battles to clear up the choking pollution enveloping its biggest cities.

Countries that stay in the Paris deal will “reap the benefits” of jobs and industries created and the United States should be “at the front of the pack”, Mr Obama said.

Perhaps cold comfort, but if Ivanka did, indeed, try to convince her father to keep the United States in the Paris climate change accord, she is not the only one whose advice he ignored.

Even coal companies had lobbied the Trump administration to stay in the agreement.

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump denounced the accord, and called global warming a hoax aimed at weakening US industry. But he emphasized that’s still a significant increase – especially if the goal is ultimately to hold the planet to an even more ambitious 1.5 degree Celsius, another target cited in the Paris agreement.

President Trump announced Thursday that the USA will leave the Paris climate deal.

When asked on Tuesday whether Trump believes human activity is contributing to climate change, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, “Honestly, I haven’t asked him that”.