A look at F1 legend Fernando Alonso

Alonso was flawless in the test despite never having driven on a superspeedway in the auto used in the Indy 500.

But there are signs that the engine problems that have tormented them, and led to Button’s one-off return when Fernando Alonso chose to race in the Indianapolis 500 this weekend instead of Monaco, are being addressed. “But today I really enjoyed it, more than I have for a couple of years to be fair”, said the 37-year-old.

Fernando Alonso 13/2, Scott Dixon 11/2, Will Power 9/1, Ryan Hunter-Reay 12/1, Juan Pablo Montoya 12/1, Helio Castroneves 12/1, Marco Andretti 14/1, Josef Newgarden 16/1, Takuma Sato 16/1, Tony Kanaan 16/1, Simon Pagenaud 16/1, Ed Carpenter 18/1, James Hinchcliffe 25/1, Alexander Rossi 25/1. But he’s getting awareness not just for himself, but for Indianapolis, for IndyCar, for Formula One.

“I think having Fernando Alonso, who has a full-time Formula One ride and misses Monaco to come run the Indy 500 – we would argue it’s the most important race in the world – it has benefited us”, Bowles said. He’s been incredible. There’s a lot of hard situations that you get put into during a 500-mile race here or in practice and we’ve watched him handle them like a seasoned veteran. It wasnt until 2008 victor Scott Dixon turned in the best qualifying effort in 21 years to win the pole that the spotlight briefly shifted to someone else. “The problem for me is that I don’t have the confidence yet”, said Button, who left the sport at the end of last season after 17 years of grand prix racing. Last weekend Alonso qualified fifth for the 500, so he’ll start in the second row in the 33-car race.

“It [IndyCar] is something that we’re definitely going to discuss and [we] have met with IndyCar, and are certainly interested in competing in some way, shape or form in the not too distant future”. But he thinks he’s done everything possible to prepare for the race, and even spent time Thursday on a simulator.

Dixon, who was robbed at gunpoint in the drive-thru line at Taco Bell a few hours after winning the pole, doesn’t feel snubbed.

But is there any jealousy? “If I can do that, we will have a good day”. Its not something I converse about..

Power is a former IndyCar series champion, taking the title in 2014.

“There is so much change in Formula One. That for me is the biggest difficulty”, he said. He’s caught a lot of attention. I know that this is a race that everyone has a chance to win.

“Obviously, selfishly, for a lot of us, we hope he doesn’t”, Rahal said with a smile. “Does he deserve all this?”

“It’s [more] narrow than what I thought”. He brought a lot of awareness to the European market. We went through the Danica (Patrick) phase.

“You have to keep an open mind and have the mindset as a driver”.