A look at the key duels in the Champions League final

They have been longtime teammates in Brazil’s national team and are expected to be starters under coach Tite in next year’s World Cup in Russian Federation.

“They can play together as well”, Zidane said.

SECURITY at the Champions League final in Cardiff on Saturday will be the biggest protection operation at a 2017 sports event following the Manchester terror attack. “I am lucky that I am a player and I don’t have to choose”, he said. I’m still feeling it and I’m very happy.

The Welsh winger has fought his way back from a calf injury to be fit for the final and would love to dazzle at the National Stadium of Wales. “If Isco plays, he is a lot more technical”. Ahead of those players, everyone tracks back and puts in the work―even striker Gonzalo Higuain can often be found well inside the Juventus half. The latter took some time adapting to his new surrounding after moving to Turin from Barcelona, but he has been a key player during the knockout stages of the tournament.

“We always believe, we’ve come to the final and achieved great results thanks to hard work”. This year the two best teams are in the final, and as always we’ll see a great match.

Along with Italian global teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon, Bonucci kept Barcelona’s fabled strikeforce of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar scoreless over 180 minutes in the quarter-finals. I can only say that we will do everything possible.

“It’s the last game of the season for us, and in my opinion it’s the most important”.

“Everyone’s available, so I have to make a choice from the 23 who are available to me, who will play and who will go on the bench”.

The finals are so, to make the difference will be the details and because of this I hope Real makes as few errors as possible. I’m on top of my job and we’re close to doing something extraordinary, but I’m not thinking about of leaving an important mark in the history of the club.

With just three goals conceded in the tournament – an average of 0.25 goals a game – a clean sheet in the final would equal the previous best, set by runners-up Ajax in the 1995-96 season.

The managers may well decide this fixture; both Massimiliano Allegri and Zinedine Zidane have proved themselves capable of making tactical changes at the right moment.