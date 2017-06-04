A look at what is and isn’t known about the London attack

World leaders responded to Saturday night’s terrorist attacks in London with a flood of condolences and promises of action.

“After Westminster and Manchester we stood together defiant”.

May said the attacks weren’t directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

Britain has weathered two other terror attacks in recent months. Police said the event would still take place, with additional security in place.

On May 22, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured dozens at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in northwest England. May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a Canadian was among those killed in Saturday night’s terror attack in London.

Mr Chigbo, who spoke with the attacker on Saturday, said: “We were having a general conversation because I am in the process of moving house at the moment”.

When police arrived, they shot the three men dead.

Witnesses have described the moment that armed police stormed into an east London flat and arrested four men this morning as part of the investigation into the London Bridge terror attack.

“The suspects had been confronted and shot by police within eight minutes of the first call“.

Several people said they were ordered by police to stay inside pubs and restaurants as the terror raged outside.

She said defeating the “evil” ideology of Islamist extremism is ” one of the great challenges of our time” but stressed it “cannot be defeated by military intervention alone”.

“There’s really no evidence to suggest that by banning Muslims, or banning Muslims from a particular set of six countries, that we would make ourselves here in the United States safer”, Rice said on ABC’s “This Week”.

“It is time to say, enough is enough”, she said. Everybody needs to go about their lives as they normally would. Our society should continue to function in accordance with our values.

There’s an election Thursday that May called in an attempt to increase her Conservative Party’s majority in Parliament.

Some of the 48 wounded taken to local hospitals were believed to be suffering serious and life threatening injuries, police said.

On March 22, Khalid Masood plowed a rented vehicle into pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death before being shot dead. He said he was a Muslim who was “very much involved in the area”.

Ariana Grande, the USA singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks.

It is also likely that, as soon as they are known, authorities will be running the identities of the attackers through their databases to see whether they were known to them in any way.

“There is clearly more to do, and we will work relentlessly to get to the facts”, Rowley said. “I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene”. The attacker – who reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism – was gunned down by a police officer. The Islamic State said a “soldier” from the group carried out the attack. Attackers hit people with the van they drove. The attackers were shot and killed by police. “That’s because they used knives and a truck”. Then he came in and walked around the restaurant. The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people were stabbed.

Barman Alex Martinez was forced to take shelter in a bin when one knifeman entered El Pastor restaurant.

Said Mohammed, 52, said: “I saw him quite a lot”.

“The man started screaming and dropping everything on the floor, the plates, the cutlery, the bottle, everything, he dropped it”.

Another man, was also reported to be an attacker, was pictured on the ground a short distance away.

The Prince of Wales attended church near Highgrove in Gloucestershire.