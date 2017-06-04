A visual guide to the London Bridge attacks

“This is, as we all know, the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last 3 months”.

Three assailants drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge late last night before getting out of the van in the bustling Borough Market area and stabbing a number of people. “Armed officers responded and shots have been fired”, one tweet said.

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals across London. The Metropolitan Police head of counter-terrorism, Mark Rowley, said police believe all of the attackers were killed, but investigations are underway to ensure there are no more. She refused to comment on the identity of the assailants.

A photo shows one lying on the ground, with canisters strapped to his belt.

“All three were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but the police have established that this clothing was fake and worn only to spread panic and fear”. The attacker was shot dead by police. The attack in London’s Borough Market and London Bridge area took place shortly after 10pm local time.

Sky News had previously reported the arrest of four men following a raid by armed police at 7.00am (0600 GMT), as well as one woman who was then released.

The three men ran off towards the nearby bars and restaurants and there was a shout of “this is for Allah”, he told the station.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May called Sunday for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism in Britain.

Photographer Gabriele Sciotto said he was on his way home from a pub when he saw a man running toward him telling him to turn around and run because there was a terrorist attack.

Britain needed to defeat “Islamist ideology”, May said, describing it as “the greatest challenge of our time”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan – elected a year ago and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital – had earlier said Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident.

Damien Pettit, 31, said he thought one of the attackers was possibly a neighbour who lived on the ground floor of his apartment block. His injuries are serious but are not thought to be life threatening, authorities said. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

The third terrorist attack to have occurred in the United Kingdom this year and the second in London, Saturday’s attack will renew the debate around the safety of the capital in light of the increased terror threat.

Leaders and foreign ministries of some countries around the world on Sunday condemned the terrorist attacks in London, expressing condolences to the bereaved families, and pledging solidarity to fight terrorism.

Another tweet read, “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

Elsbeth Smedley, a witness, said a man ran into Elliot’s cafe in Borough Market and stabbed two people before rushing out. Police later said Masood had no links to extremist groups such as ISIS or al-Qaeda.

Ariana Grande, the USA singer whose May 22 concert in Manchester, England was hit by a suicide bombing that killed 22 people and wounded 116, tweeted “Praying for London” after Saturday’s attacks. ISIS claimed responsibility but that claim can not be verified. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims Sunday night.

As emergency services sped toward London Bridge, reports came in of multiple stabbings at Borough Market, a gourmet food market packed with customers on Saturday nights.

One of two Australians caught up in the London terror attack has been identified as Queenslander Candice Hedge, who was stabbed in the neck during the rampage that left seven dead.