Abbas condemns London Bridge terrorist attack

Others hid behind tables and inside bathrooms or attempted to flee.

The incident bore similarities to a March attack on Westminster Bridge, west of London Bridge, in which a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament. They added that the attackers looked like to be wearing explosive vests, but they turned out to be hoaxes.

Numerous police were wearing face masks as they arrived Sunday morning (local time) to patrol the scene, where attackers using a van and knives left seven people dead and more than 40 others injured. French and Australian nationals have been confirmed by their respective governments as among those affected.

Britain’s Sun newspaper said seven people were feared killed and that two attackers were shot dead by police near London Bridge; but there was no immediate confirmation of this.

In March, Khalid Masood, a British convert to Islam, drove a auto into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and then fatally stabbed a policeman as he breached the perimeter fence of the Palace of Westminster before being shot dead by another officer.

The Guardian notes that this is a much tougher response from May than in the aftermath of the Manchester attack on May 22.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he did not advocate postponing the imminent election.

Media reports said police carried out three controlled explosions during the night. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people“.

Streets in the area would have been busy with people on a Saturday night out.

“I’ve never been so scared in my life”, he said. “I guess they just kind of stabbed anyone that they saw and knocked things on the ground and then we just hid”.

Scotland Yard said in Sunday’s early hours that three male attackers had been shot and killed by police marksmen in Borough Market, an area dotted with pubs and restaurants popular among Londoners and tourists alike.

May said the men attacked “innocent and unarmed civilians” in crowded Borough Market with blades and knives.

Another witness said a masked man entered the nearby El Pastor restaurant and slashed a woman in the side with a knife. A girl said, “They’re stabbing everyone”.

Ben said the man then walked towards the Southwark Tavern. After a brief pause, the men continued down the street, at which point Applebee and a colleague pulled down the shutters. Five minutes later they heard gunshots.

The event was being prepared amid tight security.

It’s 8am and dozens of police cars and cordons remain in the area, blocking anyone from walking up to Borough Market, where the tragedy unfolded.

He told BBC Radio 5Live: “It veered to the right and people were trying to run away from it”.

Will Heaven, managing editor of The Spectator magazine, said on Twitter that he saw “two casualties – one on pavement, one edge of road” and reported seeing armed police on the bridge. Armed police came in.

“It is important for the public to work with us and remain vigilant as we tackle the on-going terrorist threat”.

Trump began tweeting about the incidents an hour or so after initial news reports.

The attackers brought carnage to the capital, stabbing a police officer and revellers with 12-inch knives – but police put a stop to the rampage in eight minutes.

On May 22, Salman Abedi, a British-born suicide bomber, killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, northwestern England. Grande and other stars are scheduled to perform a benefit concert for victims Sunday night.