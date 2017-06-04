Absent from Trump’s meeting with the pope: Sean Spicer, a devout Catholic

U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Vatican on Wednesday for talks with one of his most high-profile critics, Pope Francis, after the two men exchanged sharp words during the presidential campaign a year ago.

The two leaders, who offer starkly contrasting world views, appeared to set aside differences to offer a united message of peace.

Trump responded: “We can use peace”.

As is customary when a world leader meets with the Pope, the two parties exchanged gifts.

Pope Francis then gave Mr Trump a small sculptured olive tree and told him through the interpreter that it symbolised peace.

“We went to the Pope”, Trump told Tusk and Juncker.

First lady Melania Trump smiles as she arrives at the San Damaso courtyard for her private audience with Pope Francis, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

After he was finished with Melania, Pope Francis moved onto Trump, giving him a copy of his book, Laudato si', an encyclical work on the environment and climate change-something Trump has previously said was invented by the Chinese as a hoax.

She adds that the tone in Brussels has gone from off-the-record sneering when the erratic and unpredictable Mr Trump first won the November elections, to outright concern now that the implications of his presidency have begun to sink in.

Using the standard diplomatic verbiage, the statement referred to the discussion between Trump and Francis as “cordial”. Trump fired back, calling the pope’s remarks “disgraceful“. Accompanied by his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka, Trump met Francis in the private library of the Apostolic Palace, the lavish papal residence that the current pope eschews in favor of more modest lodgings. “I won’t forget what you said”.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner both got to meet the pope.

Trump, the 13th president to visit the Vatican, also toured the Sistine Chapel.

Notably, during the presidential campaign of 2016, Pope Francis had called the President’s border wall policy “not Christian”. When he changed his mind, the Vatican squeezed him in at 8:30 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, an unusual day and an unusually early time.